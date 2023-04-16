Arnold Allen reacts following decision loss to Max Holloway at UFC Kansas City: “Guess its back to the meal deals for now”

Arnold Allen took to social media shortly following his unanimous decision loss to Max Holloway in tonight’s UFC Kansas City main event.

Allen (19-2 MMA) had entered tonight’s headliner sporting a twelve-fight winning streak, his most recent being a TKO victory over Calvin Kattar last October. ‘All Mighty’ came into the contest with only one blemish on his professional record, which had occurred way back in 2014 before he entered the UFC ranks.

Standing in the way of Allen’s pursuit of a title shot was former featherweight kingpin Max Holloway (24-7 MMA). ‘Blessed’ was returning to action for the first time since suffering a lopsided decision defeat to Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 276 in July of last year.

Tonight’s UFC Kansas City main event proved to be a competitive back and forth contest. While Arnold Allen definitely proved he is a future contender in the division, Max Holloway put a stamp on his #2 ranking with a solid showing. ‘Blessed’ utilized a heavy volume of strikes to outpoint the Brit for the majority of their twenty-five-minute affair.

Official UFC Kansas City Result: Max Holloway def. Arnold Allen by unanimous decision (49-46 x2, 48-47)

Shortly following the conclusion of tonight’s event, ‘All Mighty’ took to Twitter with the following reaction to his first career UFC setback.

Guess its back to the meal deals for now — Arnold billy allen (@Arnoldbfa) April 16, 2023

