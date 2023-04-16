UFC Kansas City Results: Rafa Garcia defeats Clay Guida (Highlights)

Tonight’s UFC Kansas City main card is kicked off by a lightweight bout featuring Rafa Garcia taking on Clay Guida.

Garcia (15-3 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since earning a unanimous decision victory over Hayisaer Maheshate at December’s UFC Vegas 66 event. The Mexican standout has gone 3-3 since joining the UFC ranks in March of 2021.

Meanwhile, Clay Guida (38-23 MMA) was last seen in action at December’s UFC on ESPN 42 event, where he earned a split decision victory over Scott Holtzman. The 41-year-old veteran has gone 3-3 over his past six Octagon appearances.

Round one of this lightweight scrap begins and Guida comes forward quickly. Rafa Garcia with a nice low kick. ‘The Carpenter’ steps into the pocket with a flurry. He is throwing bombs early here. Garcia swings and misses with a big overhand right. Guida with a 1-2 up the middle. Rafa goes to the body with a hook. Clay Guida with a right hand that partially connects. Both men with good shots in the pocket. Garcia connects with a pair of jabs. He follows that up with a right hand. Guida tries to find his way into the pocket but eats a low kick. Another jab from Rafa Garcia. He is landing the cleaner shots early on here. Guida with a right to the body and then a left to the head. Garcia counters with a good left hook. Clay with an uppercut. Garcia replies with a three-punch combination. Another good combo from the Mexican. His left jab is money at the moment. Guida circles to his right but walks into another jab. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and Rafa Garcia gets back to work with his jab. He is busting Clay Guida up at the moment. Another clean left from the Mexican standout. Guida fires back with a nice right hand. Rafa continues to land his left jab at will. Clay is bloodied up. Garcia continues to pepper him with punches. He lands a good left before the horn sounds to end round two.

The third and final round of this lightweight clash begins and Clay Guida comes out quickly. He lands a low kick but gets countered with a two-punch combination. ‘The Carpenter’ with a high kick. He tries to force the clinch, but Rafa Garcia shakes him off. A nice combination from Guida now. He follows that up with a low kick. Both men with right hands in the pocket. Garcia with a leaping left hook. Clay continues to press the action in this round. He lands a good right but then eats a 1-2. The fighters briefly clinch and then separate. Garcia hunting for a finish now. Guida survives to see the final horn.

Official UFC Kansas City Result: Rafa Garcia def. Clay Guida by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

