Dana White provides update on Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 2

UFC president Dana White provided an update on the status of the rematch between lightweight contenders Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

The UFC is targeting the highly-anticipated rematch between McGregor and Poirier to headline the upcoming UFC 257 pay-per-view, which is scheduled to take place on January 23 in Abu Dhabi. Poirier this week signed his bout agreement for the contest, but so far we haven’t had confirmation that McGregor has signed his end of the deal yet.

Speaking to ESPN’s Heidi Androl, White provided an update on the fight. The UFC head said that while he isn’t sure McGregor has signed his deal yet, he’s confident that he will.

“I don’t know (if he signed it yet). Listen, I’m not worried about it. Conor McGregor has never said, ‘Listen I want to fight,’ gone out the way that he’s gone out, talked about it. We got him his own date. Conor McGregor’s going to show up and fight. I’m not worried about his bout agreement, but I don’t know if it’s been signed. I’m assuming it has, but it wasn’t the other day when I texted the fight wasn’t done yet,” White said.

While it’s a bit surprising that the deal hasn’t been made official on McGregor’s end yet, the fact that White is confident that he will get ink to paper is certainly a good thing. McGregor has been very vocal on social media for the last few months about the rematch with Poirier, and it would reflect poorly on him if he withdrew this late into getting the deal done. Odds are that McGregor signs the deal in the next few days and the rematch with Poirier is made 100% official soon. But then again, anything can happen in MMA.

Do you think Dana White will get the Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier deal done soon?