Tony Ferguson pleads with UFC President Dana White: “Let’s give em’ what they want. The fans deserve this.”

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson is hoping to make 2020 “a little better again” by headlining December’s UFC 256 event.

‘El Cucuy’ took to Twitter last night where he challenged former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler to a showdown this December.

Today, Tony Ferguson double down on his callout by pleading with UFC President Dana White to book the fight as the main event on December 12.

#UFC256 Main Event @danawhite You said 2020 has been shitty for many. Let’s make it a little better again. Let’s give em’ what they want. The fans deserve this # PandemicGames TUF13 Champ ⚔️🕶 CSO™️ 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 @ufc @seanshelby pic.twitter.com/Q67HMYGXfN — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) November 14, 2020

UFC 256 was originally slated to be headlined by a women’s featherweight title fight featuring Megan Anderson challenging Amanda Nunes. However, ‘The Lioness’ was forced to pullout of the contest due to injury and thus the December pay-per-view event is in major need of a boost.

A potential showdown between Tony Ferguson and Michael Chandler would definitely help boost projected sales for the fight card.

Ferguson has not competed since having his twelve-fight win streak snapped by Justin Gaethje this past May at UFC 249.

Meanwhile, Michael Chandler was most recently seen in action this past August, where he scored a first round knockout victory over former UFC lightweight champion Benson Henderson under the Bellator banner.

The longtime Bellator standout, Chandler, recently suggested that he would like to take the holiday season off to spend with his family. So it remains unclear if he will entertain the proposed December showdown with ‘El Cucuy’.

