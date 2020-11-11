Dana White says McGregor-Poirier 2 is not a done deal: “There are a ton of if’s right now”

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier may not be fighting at UFC 257 after all according to Dana White.

Earlier on Tuesday, it was revealed the rematch between McGregor and Poirier was a done deal for UFC 257 on January 23. The two sides had verbally agreed to the rematch weeks ago but just recently word got around that the UFC might pull Poirier and do Justin Gaethje vs. Conor McGregor.

Now, according to Dana White, he says the deal is not done and there are a ton of if’s surrounding the fight taking place.

“Nothing is done yet. Jan. 23 on Fight Island, if everything goes according to plans,” Dana White said of the bout to ESPN. “There are a ton of if’s right now. I have to see where the world is at in the next couple of months.”

Despite that, sources had told ESPN that Poirier has indeed signed a contract while McGregor is just waiting on his. So, it does appear this fight will happen. But, whether or not a belt will be on the line is also a major question.

The location is also to be determined as Fight Island or Las Vegas is likely to host it. However, McGregor has said he wants the rematch to take place at the Dallas Cowboys stadium.

Conor McGregor is coming off a 40-second knockout win over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246. The fight marked his return to the sport after he was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title at UFC 229. The Irishman scored KO wins over Eddie Alvarez and Jose Aldo to win the lightweight and featherweight titles.

Dustin Poirier is coming off a Fight of the Year contender against Dan Hooker in June which he won by decision. It was his first time fighting since he suffered a submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title. He is also the former interim lightweight champion.

