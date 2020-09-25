Dana White provides an update on Joanna Jedrzejczyk

UFC president Dana White provided an update on what could be next for former UFC women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

The Poland native last fought at UFC 248 in March where she lost a razor-thin split decision to champion Weili Zhang in one of the best MMA fights of all time. Both women took a lot of damage in the fight and unfortunately neither of them has been able to get back into the Octagon since their war. With the fight now six months in the rearview mirror, the UFC hopes to get both fighters back in the Octagon shortly.

White recently provided an update on Zhang and said the promotion is hoping to book her next against No. 1 contender Rose Namajunas. As for Jedrzejczyk, White recently told Polsat that the promotion is open to booking her and Zhang in a rematch, but the UFC hopes for Jedrzejczyk to fight someone else and get a win first.

“Rose will definitely be another contender for the fight with Weili for the strawweight belt, but I know that many people want to see the fight between Jedrzejczyk and Zhang again. We will always have this potential rematch in the back of our heads,” White said (via Onet Sport).

“Probably Joanna will have to fight again with another rival, and then she will meet again with (Zhang).”

Taking a look at the rankings, some potential opponents who could make sense for Jedrzejczyk include No. 3 ranked Tatiana Suarez, whenever she returns from her neck injury; No. 6 ranked Carla Esparza in a rematch between former champions; and No. 7 Claudia Gadelha in a trilogy match. While Jedrzejczyk would likely prefer to get an immediate title shot, as long as Namajunas is healthy that likely won’t happen, meaning she’ll have to find another top contender and win to stay in the title picture.

Who do you want Joanna Jedrzejczyk to fight next?