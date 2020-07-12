Did Joanna Jedrzejczyk just retire from mixed martial arts?

Former UFC women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk posted a cryptic message on social media today insinuating that she has retired.

The Polish star, Jedrzejczyk (16-4 MMA), took to Instagram with the following post that containted the caption “33 and retired”.

“33 and retired. Life is good. Life is beautiful. Hard work paysoff. Vacation vibes.”

Joanna Jedrzejczyk was most recently seen in action at March’s UFC 248 event where looked to reclaim the promotions strawweight gold from Weili Zhang.

Joanna and Weili proceeded to go to war for twenty-five straight minutes that night, but in the end only one judge saw the bout in favor of Jedrzejczyk. Due to the fact that the bout was very close and produced arguably the “fight of the year“, UFC president Dana White is not opposed to booking an immediate rematch.

However, it seems as though Joanna Jedrzejczyk may be done with getting punched in the face for a living. The Polish star has had an amazing career which includes fourteen fights under the Ultimate Fighting Championship banner.

Jedrzejczyk became the UFC’s strawweight champion at UFC 185 after scoring a TKO victory over Carla Esparza. The Muay Thai and Kickboxing specialist would go on to defend her title five times before ultimately surrendering her gold to Rose Namajunas at UFC 217.

If this is in fact the end of Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s time in mixed martial arts he career was nothing short of amazing. The Polish star will be a sure bet for the UFC Hall of Fame and helped inspire many young ladies to get into MMA.

What do you think of Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s criptic Instagram post insinuating that she has decided to retire at the tender age of 33? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on July 12, 2020