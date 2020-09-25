Conor McGregor fuels comeback speculation with new training footage

Former two-division UFC champ Conor McGregor has caused all kinds of speculation about his fighting future by sharing some new footage of his training sessions to social media.

McGregor announced his retirement from competition on June 6. However, many fans doubted the legitimacy of his retirement plans, and the signs increasingly point toward his fighting again in the future.

This new training footage, which McGregor posted to his Instagram account, is further evidence that he is staying in fighting shape—as the UFC on BT Sport Twitter account points out.

This is a new video of @TheNotoriousMMA back in training. That is all we’ll say for now… 👀 pic.twitter.com/hkE4ZBggED — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) September 25, 2020

The Boxing on BT Sport Twitter account also emphasized that McGregor is training in a boxing ring, which should drive discussions about his potential return to that sport.

*in a boxing ring 🤨 https://t.co/5qQGRcTrRY — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) September 25, 2020

Despite McGregor announcing his retirement in June, UFC President Dana White recently divulged that there are plans in motion for the Irishman in 2021.

Of course, it’s bears mentioning that McGregor is currently embroiled in some serious issues outside the cage.

Earlier this month, the Irishman was detained in the French region of Corsica after being accused of sexual assault and indecent exposure. After being interviewed by local officials, he was released without being charged, but the case is still ongoing.

In the days following this arrest, McGregor’s lawyer and manager both issued statement vehemently denying any wrongdoing on his part. The fighter himself ultimately released a statement of his own, denying the latest allegations against him, as well as any wrongdoing in several older scandals he’s been involved in.

“Try set me up all yous f**king want over and over and over the truth will always set me free,” McGregor wrote on his personal Facebook page. “Be it baby father claims, rape, indecent exposure, bulls**t WhatsApp group s**t. You f**king name it. Never will I fold!

“The truth is the truth and it gives me wings,” McGregor added. “I know my character! God bless DNA! God bless Cctv! God bless Eye witness! God bless the truth! The truth is power! I am free! Never will a dime be paid to anyone coming at me with vicious lies! Not now not f**king ever! I will fight! And I am only beginning my fight! All these past incidents you will see! They will not be forgotten! I will not allow these people to just accuse me and then disappear into the dark to attempt to ruin someone else life! No f—ing way!”

Conor McGregor last fought in January, when he defeated record-collecting veteran Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone via first-round TKO. It took him just 40 seconds to seal the deal with a series of shoulder strikes, a head kick, and a volley of ground strikes.

Prior to his win over Cerrone, McGregor had not tasted victory since all the way back in November of 2016, when he knocked out Eddie Alvarez to become a two-division UFC champion. After his win over Alvarez, he came up short in a blockbuster boxing match with undefeated legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017, then tapped out to undefeated UFC lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018.

What do you think the future holds for Conor McGregor in the Octagon?