Dana White previews the sleeper fights on UFC on ESPN 12

UFC President Dana White has previewed some of the under-the-radar fights on the UFC on ESPN 12 card, which goes down on Saturday night.

UFC on ESPN 12 will be headlined by a clash of lightweight contenders, as the No. 3 ranked Dustin Poirier looks to rebound from a failed title bid against Khabib Nurmagomedov by defeating streaking Kiwi contender Dan Hooker. It will be co-headlined by a fun welterweight scrap between Mickey Gall and “Platinum” Mike Perry.

Of course, there’s a lot more to the event than those two fights.

Here are the fights Dana White thinks fight fans should be paying attention to tomorrow night.

Luis Pena vs. Khama Worthy

“Let’s start right here with Luis Pena vs. Khama Worthy,” White said. “Pena, he’ 8-2, he’s got six finishes and he came into the UFC off of the Ultimate Fighter 27. [He’s] one of the biggest guys in the division. This guy is 6’3. He has nasty range. He’s a great striker, but he’s even better on the ground. Worthy, he’s 15-6, he’s got 11 finishes, nine of those are by knockout. He is riding a six-fight win-streak, and viciously KO’d his last two opponents. These guys are two fun lightweight prospects in a crazy deep division. Either of these guys have the skills to crack the top-15.”

Brendan Allen vs. Kyle Daukaus

“Another fight you might not know about is Brendan Allen and Kyle Daukaus,” White said. “Brendan Allen is back after his quick and super impressive finish over Tom Breese. Brendan has looked dominant after his performance on the Contender Series that landed him a contract with the UFC. He’s gone 2-0 since that time, both of those by finish. He faces someone with a very similar style in Kyle Daukaus, who is also a Contender Series alum. Between these two young prospects, they have a combined 23 finishes out of 26 fights. This should be an unbelievable fight, and it’s a contender for Fight of the Night. If you don’t know, now you know.”

What do you think of these sleeper picks from Dana White? Which fights on the UFC on ESPN 12 lineup are you most looking forward to?