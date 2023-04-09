Gilbert Burns accuses Jorge Masvidal of greasing at UFC 287: “That’s an old dog, Miami trick with the lotion”

Gilbert Burns believes he would have secured another finish at UFC 287 if Jorge Masvidal wasn’t greased up.

Burns (22-5 MMA) and Masvidal (35-17 MMA) squared off in the co-headliner of last night’s pay-per-view event in Miami, Florida.

‘Durinho’ entered the contest with hopes of securing his second stoppage win in a row, this after submitting Neil Magny in his most previous effort at January’s UFC 283 event.

As for Jorge Masvidal, ‘Gamebred‘ was looking to snap his three-fight losing skid in front of a hometown crowd in Miami.

Last night’s UFC 287 co-main event ultimately resulted in a unanimous decision victory for Gilbert Burns (30-27 x2, 29-28). Although he walked away with the win, ‘Durinho’ was disappointed that he failed to deliver on the finish he was predicting pre-fight.

“I was really looking forward for a finish, but I think it was a good fight,” Burns said at the UFC 287 post-fight press conference (h/t MMAFighting). “I try to put on a show every single time. I was really, really looking forward to a finish. I hit him with good shots, took him down a couple of times. If I’m not wrong, I had three takedown attempts, and I finished all three. A lot of wrestlers didn’t do that. A lot of guys, high-level wrestlers that he fought, had trouble taking him down, and I didn’t.”

Gilbert Burns went on to accuse Jorge Masvidal of greasing for the fight:

“I think I showed a lot of improvement, and that guy was freaking slippery. That’s an old dog, Miami trick with the lotion, because he was so slippery. Wow. One hundred percent, I do believe [he was greasing],” Burns said. “I know those old tricks those guys do. You know what they do? They wake up on [Saturday] and they take the first shower and they put a lot of lotion on the body. The skin absorbs the lotion, and then after three hours, you do it again, and then after, you do it again, and then after, you do it again, and your body absorbs. Whenever you start sweating a lot [the lotion comes out]. For sure he did that, 100 percent he did. I’m telling you.”

Despite the apparent controversy, Gilbert Burns finds himself right back in the mix for another shot at UFC welterweight gold.

UFC President Dana White confirmed at last night’s post-fight press conference that ‘Durinho’ will now serve as the backup fight for Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington, which is currently slated to go down later this summer.

What do you think of Burns accusing Masvidal of greasing at UFC 287?