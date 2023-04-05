VIDEO | Kevin Holland gets into verbal altercation with Jorge Masvidal at fighter hotel ahead of UFC 287

Kevin Holland had plenty to say when he saw Jorge Masvidal at the fighter hotel at UFC 287.

Holland is set to face Santiago Ponzinibbio on the pay-per-view main card while Masvidal is in the co-main event against Gilbert Burns. Although the welterweights aren’t fighting one another, that didn’t stop them from getting into a verbal altercation at the fighter hotel.

Before the footage was released, Holland had taken to his Instagram saying the UFC is going to want to do an opponent change after the video got released. Of course, at UFC 279, after he and Khamzat Chimaev got into it, the UFC switched opponents and he got to face Chimaev.

In the video, you see Kevin Holland being held back by members of his team and him telling Jorge Masvidal he talks a lot of shit. Why the two went at it is uncertain at this time, but in the short video, it is clear Holland was not happy with Masvidal for something he did or said. As for right now, both men are fighting different opponents on Saturday night in Miami. But perhaps this leads to a future fight as obviously, they do not like one another.

Kevin Holland (23-9 and one No Contest) has lost back-to-back fights as he suffered a corner stoppage loss to Stephen Thompson in the main event of UFC Orlando last December in a fight he broke his hand. Prior to that, he suffered a first-round submission loss to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279. The losses snapped his two-fight win streak as he submitted Tim Means and TKO’d Alex Oliveira in his return to welterweight.

Jorge Masvidal (35-16) is on a three-fight losing skid and coming off a decision loss to Colby Covington. Prior to that, he lost back-to-back fights to Kamaru Usman for the belt. To earn the title shot, he had scored a TKO win over Nate Diaz, and knockout wins over Ben Askren and Darren Till.

What do you make of the verbal altercation between Kevin Holland and Jorge Masvidal?