Dana White on Jon Jones’ decision to move up to heavyweight: “When he’s ready to fight, he’ll let us know”

UFC president Dana White said that when Jon Jones is ready to make the move up to heavyweight he will let the promotion know.

Jones announced this week that he was officially vacating the UFC light heavyweight title and making the move up to heavyweight where new challenges await him. Speaking at the UFC on ESPN 15 post-fight press conference, White was asked about Jones’ decision to move up a weight class, and here’s what the UFC bossman said in response.

Dana White on Jones moving to heavyweight, “when he’s ready to fight, he’ll let us know” — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) August 23, 2020

At this point, White has said that Francis Ngannou will get the next title shot against UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic. Ngannou deserves the shot considering he has won his last four straight fights by knockout and has been waiting patiently for a title shot ever since. But Jones moving up to heavyweight throws a wrench into that whole situation.

Jones is arguably the greatest MMA fighter of all time and arguably the most dominant champion in UFC history. He’s also a massive star and a big pay-per-view draw. As good as Ngannou is and as much as he deserves to fight for the belt, Jones might just be able to sneak his way into a title shot against Miocic if the UFC believes it’s a bigger money fight.

So don’t be surprised if Jones is able to get by Ngannou and jump into that next title fight with Miocic. As much as Dana White has said that Ngannou is the next man in line, we know how often White and the UFC change their mind on matchups. Either way, it’s nice to see Jones finally make the move up in weight after fans asked teasing it for years.

