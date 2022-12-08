Dana White names the three “scariest” and most “intimidating” fighters he’s ever worked with in UFC

UFC president Dana White has named three of the scariest fighters to deal with throughout his time with the company.

Over the course of the last few decades, Dana White has been an ever-present member of the UFC family. In many ways, outside of Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey, he’s been the main face of it.

Alas, while he’s an important promoter, the fighters are who really make the UFC what it is.

Many big names have come and gone over the years, and a lot have had some decent longevity.

Given that this is mixed martial arts we’re talking about, we can also expect that a few of them are pretty terrifying guys and girls.

During a recent interview with Paddy Pimblett, White listed three that stand out as being particularly scary.

“Always when you’re fucking around with the heavyweights, like Derrick Lewis,” White said. “When Derrick Lewis comes to a staredown, the only thing that makes him even a little bit not scary is that he actually has a sense of humor. He’s funny sometimes. But, god forbid you get in there with Derrick Lewis and he doesn’t like the other fighter. I was in between him and another guy one time at the faceoff, and I started trying to stop him. I might as well not f***ing be there.

White’s big fears

“Jon Jones is one of those guys too. Jon Jones is a freak of nature. One of the scariest guys and intimidating dudes right now is [Alex] Pereira. When you look at the guy he looks like a stone-cold fucking killer. Off the top of my head, those are the three that come to mind.”

Quotes via MMA News

