UFC 282 | Pro fighters make their picks for Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon

In the co-main event of UFC 282, a lightweight scrap goes down as Paddy Pimblett makes his pay-per-view debut against Jared Gordon. Heading into the fight, Pimblett is a -250 favorite while the American is a +190 underdog on FanDuel.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their prediction for the scrap. The pros believe Pimblett’s hype is real and will likely get a stoppage win here and continue his rise and improve to 4-0 in the UFC.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon:

Julian Erosa, UFC featherweight: I think it’s going to be another test for Paddy and see what he is made of. I think the guys Pimblett has beaten are around that middle to the bottom-end area. In his last fight, Leavitt showed a bit of Paddy’s weakness with his wrestling defense. Paddy is durable and tough, and I think it will be a close fight but I do think he will get it done.

Journey Newson, UFC bantamweight: I’m going to say Paddy this time because I’ve been wrong about him so far.

Cody Brundage, UFC middleweight: I gotta go with Paddy Pimblett.

Damon Jackson, UFC featherweight: Pimblett by stoppage.

Terrance McKinney, UFC lightweight: I’m going to go with Jared Gordon. I think he finishes Pimblett, too. It’s the year of the upsets and Pimblett loses his hype.

Mario Bautista, UFC bantamweight: That is a good test for Paddy but I think he wins and likely by stoppage.

Saidyokub Kakhramonov, UFC bantamweight: I have to go with Paddy by stoppage.

Fighters picking Paddy Pimblett: Julian Erosa, Cody Brundage, Damon Jackson, Mario Bautista, Saidyokub Kakhramonov

Fighters picking Jared Gordon: Terrance McKinney

