Former UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw set to return on May 8 for five-round main event against Cory Sandhagen

Former UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw has booked a five-round main event for his highly anticipated return to the Octagon.

Dillashaw (16-4 MMA) has not stepped foot in the cage since January of 2019 where he suffered a first round knockout loss to then flyweight title holder Henry Cejudo in his bid to become a two-division champion.

Following that setback it was revealed that TJ Dillashaw had tested positive for EPO and he was thus suspended and stripped of his bantamweight world title.

Now eligible to return, the former UFC bantamweight champion in Dillashaw has booked his comeback fight against surging bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen.

That news comes from ESPN’s Brett Okamoto who reported the following on Twitter.

Prior to his setback to Cejudo, Dillashaw was riding a four-fight winning streak which included two knockouts win over bitter rival Cody Garbrandt.

Meanwhile, Cory Sandhagen will enter his fight with TJ Dillashaw on May 8 sporting a two-fight winning steak, his latest being a knockout victory over former lightweight title holder Frankie Edgar.

