Kamaru Usman shares grim outlook on Conor McGregor’s comeback aspirations: “He’s not necessarily done, but he’s done as a champion”

Kamaru Usman has explained why he doesn’t think Conor McGregor will become a champion again in the UFC.

While he isn’t exactly the most active fighter in the UFC these days, largely due to his recovery from a leg break last summer, Conor McGregor is still the biggest name in mixed martial arts by a country mile.

The former two-weight champion has teased the possibility of him coming back with various shots of him training and looking bigger than ever, but given that he’s now testing the waters in Hollywood, you’d have to imagine a comeback isn’t at the top of his priority list.

Kamaru Usman, a man who has been linked with a fight against McGregor in the past, had the following thoughts on the Irishman’s future during a recent interview.

“He’s not necessarily done, but he’s done as a champion,” Usman said. “This is my perspective, because when I fight guys, I study their hearts. When I watch fights, I watch their heart and for me, he’s done. He’s done, because I don’t know whether the goal was to get the money.

“I don’t know if that’s what it was, because there’s a story about him: He was broke. For me, it seemed like it was about not being broke, getting money. So I understand that. Now he’s not broke. But how are you gonna be champion, because that’s what drove you to become champion, because you didn’t want to be broke? Now you’re not broke anymore.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Usman will return to action later this month when he defends his UFC welterweight title against Leon Edwards at UFC 278.

