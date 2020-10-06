Dana White doubts Brock Lesnar will return to the UFC

Dana White doesn’t believe former UFC heavyweight champion, Brock Lesnar will return to the UFC.

Recently, it was announced that Lesnar is a free agent from WWE. Immediately many wondered if he would return to the UFC. He was linked to a fight with Jon Jones or perhaps signing with Bellator to take on Fedor Emelianenko. Yet, for the UFC boss, he doesn’t see Lesnar returning for any fight.

“I don’t think Lesnar would come back again. Lesnar’s made a lot of money, and with his age and everything else, I just don’t see it happening,” White said to Sports Illustrated. “What’s a massive fight, if it ends up happening, is Adesanya versus Jones. I think that is more likely [than Lesnar-Jones].

“I always say fighting is a young man’s game. Brock came in here when nobody f*****g thought he could, and look what he did,” he added. “He became the heavyweight Champion. He’s accomplished everything you need to accomplish. To come back and fight Jones, it would be all about the money, and money is one thing that guy doesn’t need.”

Brock Lesnar last fought in MMA back at UFC 200 where he beat Mark Hunt by decision. Yet, the fight was overturned to a no-contest due to the WWE star failing a drug test which has resulted in lawsuits by Hunt. In his MMA career, he defended the heavyweight belt twice with wins over Frank Mir and Shane Carwin after winning the belt over Randy Couture.

Lesnar is no doubt a massive name in MMA but at 43-years-old, it seems unlikely he would return to MMA. How he would fare is also another question mark and for that, White is uncertain the WWE star will make a return.

