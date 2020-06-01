Dana White says Jon Jones’ future is “up to him”

After looking to setup a fight with Francis Ngannou, UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones now has his future up in the air due to a financial public dispute with UFC President Dana White. Jones took to Twitter over the weekend and announced he would be vacating his 205-pound title, and now White has responded.

White provided a statement to The Canadian Press on Monday, responding to Jones’ and said if the champion wants to retire, he has made enough money in his career where he can do that as well.

“Jon Jones is one of the greatest to ever do it. The decision he wants to make regarding his career is up to him. The reality is that he’s made enough money from fighting that he’s now in the position to retire and never work again in his life.”

There was no response to Jones publicly vacating his title and if there is truth to him vacating, but it sounds like White is not budging in this back-and-forth between himself and the champion.

Placing his focus on the nation-wide protests, riots, and looting that have taken place over the past week, Jones was recently captured on social media approaching potential vandals and demanding they give up their spray cans. On Monday, Jones brought a team of helpers with him to help businesses in Albuquerque, New Mexico that had been damaged due to the riots.

After last weekend’s UFC Fight Night at the APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, White fired back at Jones who said White was attempting to tarnish his legacy. There doesn’t seem to be any budging from either side in this public financial dispute and if Jones wants to call an end to his career, Dana White says that option is there for him because of the money he made.

How do you see the feud between Jon Jones and Dana White resolving?

This article first appeared on BJPenn.com on 6/1/2020