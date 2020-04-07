Dana White claims Joe Rogan will be a part of UFC 249

Dana White has confirmed that Joe Rogan will in fact be a part of UFC 249.

In a previous episode of the Joe Rogan podcast, the MMA commentator declared he would not work on the upcoming event. Due to fears of coronavirus contagion, he suggested they should host it from a closed and remote location, even somewhere such as an airplane hangar or film studio.

It has since been confirmed that Khabib Nurmagomedov will no longer fight in the main event. His matchup against Tony Ferguson has been scheduled a significant 5 times to no avail now, and Rogan — alongside comedian Joey Diaz — joked the fight is completely cursed.

However, the UFC president, White has used his powers of persuasion to get Rogan on board. This week, he announced that Justin Gaethje will replace Tony Ferguson in the headline bout for UFC 249. Despite clear video evidence in which Rogan claimed he will not commentate the UFC 249 event, White accused MMA media of spreading a false narrative.

“He did not say that,” Dana White said to TMZ. “Again, you can not listen to anything the media says. Nobody talked to him, they heard him talking on a podcast. So they start writing stories off a podcast that are full of sh*t. Rogan will be there.”

The upcoming event will host a variety of UFC standouts. Rose Namajunas is set to face Jessica Andrade at UFC 249, and so will Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

White intends on pumping out fights every week and even allegedly has a private island where he intends on hosting the international fights. He confirmed that the location is still undisclosed but from April 18, the UFC will be back in business with regular fight cards.

Recurring and thorough testing will allegedly take place for all people involved, including the fighters, though it’s not clear how this will be undertaken. No fans will be able to attend.

Which UFC 249 fight are you most looking forward to watching? Let us know in the comments below. Do you think Joe Rogan will be on duty?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/7/2020.