Jon Jones reacts to Anthony Smith’s home invasion story: “No way dude would have left my house walking”

Jon Jones had an interesting reaction to Anthony Smith’s story about fighting off a home invader over the weekend.

Smith, who fought Jones last year, shared this harrowing account during an interview with ESPN, going into detail about his tooth-and-nail brawl with the intruder, who reportedly entered his home around 4:00am on Sunday

“I’m not lying when I said it was one of the toughest fights I’ve had in my whole life,” Smith said. “I went into that fight ready to die. Nobody smart breaks into a house in the middle of the night unarmed. When they break in at night, it’s to hurt people,” Smith said.

“No normal human is able to fight like that,” the recent Jones opponent added. “I’m by no means the baddest dude on the planet. But he’s a regular Joe and I had a hard time dealing with him. And he took everything that I gave him. Every punch, every knee, every elbow. He took every single one of them and kept fighting me.”

Jones reacted to this wild story from Smith on Twitter. While he began by expressing his relief that Smith is ok, he added that, if the intruder had entered his home, he wouldn’t have left his two feet.

Glad Anthony is OK, no way dude would have left my house walking https://t.co/U6wSr8KmA8 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) April 7, 2020

Jon Jones and Anthony Smith fought in March of 2019. In that fight, Jones defended the UFC light heavyweight title with a unanimous decision win. Since then, Jones has won twice more, besting Thiago Santos and Dominick Reyes, both by way of controversial decisions.

Smith, meanwhile, rebounded from his loss to Jones with an impressive submission win over Alexander Gustafsson. He’s expected to fight Glover Teixeira in a few weeks’ time, providing the fight isn’t derailed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The intruder that broke into Smith’s home was arrested when police arrived on scene.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/7/2020.