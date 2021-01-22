Dana White calls Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier the biggest non-title fight in UFC history

UFC president Dana White called this weekend’s rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier the biggest non-title fight in UFC history.

UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 takes place on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi on Saturday night. Unsurprisingly, White has already said that the pay-per-view is trending in the right direction, and it could potentially sell upwards of two million PPVs. Even though there is no title on the line, the fact that McGregor is competing is automatically a huge boost for the PPV, and the fact that he’s fighting a stud like Poirier makes this weekend’s main event a must-watch.

Speaking to BT Sport ahead of UFC 257, White praised both McGregor and Poirier, suggesting this matchup is the biggest non-title fight in UFC history.

“Yeah, not only is it the biggest non-title fight we’ve ever done, it’s going to be one of the top-selling pay-per-views ever,” White said.

McGregor has headlined a number of PPV blockbuster, including his UFC 229 lightweight title fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov, his boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr., his UFC 246 non-title bout against Donald Cerrone, and his two non-title fights against Nate Diaz. Those were all massive fights, and even those non-title bouts did massive numbers at the box office. But this fight with Poirier is, according to White, trending to do even bigger numbers.

As far as calling it the biggest non-title bout in UFC history, the only way White can prove that to be true is if it beats out all of McGregor’s other non-title fights at the PPV box office, and that won’t be easy considering how many PPVs his non-title fights against Diaz and Cerrone both sold. Right now, UFC 257 is trending in the right direction of breaking the records, and we should get the PPV numbers for the event trickling in over the next few weeks.

Do you agree with Dana White that Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier is the biggest non-title fight in UFC history?