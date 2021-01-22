ONE Championship announces next fights for Eddie Alvarez, Demetrious Johnson

ONE Championship has announced the next fights for former UFC champions Eddie Alvarez and Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson.

The promotion announced these fights during Friday’s ONE: Unbreakable broadcast.

👑 Adriano Moraes 🆚 Demetrious Johnson

💥 Eddie Alvarez 🆚 Iuri Lapicus

🥊 Rodtang vs. Jacob Smith

Eddie Alvarez (30-7), who previously ruled over the Bellator and UFC lightweight divisions, is slated to return to the ONE Circle opposite former lightweight title challenger Iuri Lapicus (14-1) on April 7.

The fight will be Alvarez’s third in ONE Championship. He debuted with the promotion in 2019, coming up short against Russian knockout artist Timofey Nastyukhin. He then rebounded from that setback by submitting former ONE lightweight champion Eduard Folayang.

Iuri Lapicus, on the other hand, last fought in October, when he came up short in a lightweight title fight opposite the division’s reigning champion, Christian Lee. Prior to that, the Moldovan-Italian talent picked up wins in his first two ONE bouts, defeating promotional mainstays Shannon Wiratchai and Marat Gafurov.

Demetrious Johnson (30-3-1) the former UFC flyweight champion, is set to compete alongside Alvarez on this April 7. He’ll be taking on reigning ONE flyweight champion Adriano Moraes (18-3-0).

Johnson has competed three times in ONE Championship so far, defeating Yuya Wakamatsu, Tatsumitsu Wada, and Danny Kingad by decision to win the promotion’s Flyweight World Grand Prix in 2019.

Adriano Moraes, on the other hand, has not fought since January, 2019, when he captured the ONE flyweight title with a decision victory over Filipino talent Geje Eustaquio. Despite his layoff, he’s long been considered one of the promotion’s best fighters.

This April 7 ONE Championship card will also feature a flyweight Muay Thai title fight, as fan favorite champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon takes looks to defend his title against Jacob Smith.

The card will air on TNT in Primetime for US audiences. Will you be tuning in?