UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 full betting odds

Check out the full betting odds for this Saturday’s UFC 257 event headlined by lightweight contenders Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.
In the headliner, McGregor returns to the Octagon for the first time in a year when he takes on Poirier in a highly-anticipated rematch. These two first met way back at UFC 178 in 2014 in a featherweight bout, with McGregor knocking Poirier out in the first round. They now meet again over six years later but at lightweight this time. With UFC lightweight champion Nurmagomedov’s return to the Octagon questionable, the winner of this fight could earn a title shot.
The co-headliner is also a tremendous matchup featuring Dan Hooker against former three-time Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler. Hooker is coming off of a decision loss to Poirier last June, while Chandler is coming into the UFC riding a two-fight win streak, with knockouts over Benson Henderson and Sidney Outlaw. With lightweight so wide open, Hooker vs. Chandler is a very important fight for the division and the winner will be in a good spot.
There are 12 bouts currently scheduled for UFC 257. Check out the complete list of opening odds for the event courtesy of MMAOddsbreaker.com.
UFC 257 Odds
Conor McGregor -175
Dustin Poirier +150
Dan Hooker -160
Michael Chandler +140
Joanne Calderwood -140
Jessica Eye +120
Ottman Azaitar -115
Matt Frevola -105
Amanda Ribas -270
Marina Rodriguez +230
Arman Tsarukyan -300
Nasrat Haqparast +250
Brad Tavares -120
Antonio Carlos Junior +100
Julianna Pena -140
Sara McMann +120
Khalil Rountree -300
Marcin Prachnio +250
Andrew Sanchez -179
Makhmud Muradov +148
Movsar Evloev -400
Nik Lentz +300
Zhalgas Zhumagulov -115
Amir Albazi -105
McGregor opened as a -175 betting favorite (bet $175 to win $100), while Poirier opened as a +150 underdog. It’s worth noting that since opening, McGregor has now been steamed up to his current 3-to-1 favorite status. As for the co-main event, Hooked opened at -160 but the line has since been brought down and is essentially even. The line may even flip by fight night.
