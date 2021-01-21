UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 full betting odds

Check out the full betting odds for this Saturday’s UFC 257 event headlined by lightweight contenders Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

In the headliner, McGregor returns to the Octagon for the first time in a year when he takes on Poirier in a highly-anticipated rematch. These two first met way back at UFC 178 in 2014 in a featherweight bout, with McGregor knocking Poirier out in the first round. They now meet again over six years later but at lightweight this time. With UFC lightweight champion Nurmagomedov’s return to the Octagon questionable, the winner of this fight could earn a title shot.

The co-headliner is also a tremendous matchup featuring Dan Hooker against former three-time Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler. Hooker is coming off of a decision loss to Poirier last June, while Chandler is coming into the UFC riding a two-fight win streak, with knockouts over Benson Henderson and Sidney Outlaw. With lightweight so wide open, Hooker vs. Chandler is a very important fight for the division and the winner will be in a good spot.

There are 12 bouts currently scheduled for UFC 257. Check out the complete list of opening odds for the event courtesy of MMAOddsbreaker.com.

UFC 257 Odds

Conor McGregor -175

Dustin Poirier +150

Dan Hooker -160

Michael Chandler +140

Joanne Calderwood -140

Jessica Eye +120

Ottman Azaitar -115

Matt Frevola -105

Amanda Ribas -270

Marina Rodriguez +230

Arman Tsarukyan -300

Nasrat Haqparast +250

Brad Tavares -120

Antonio Carlos Junior +100

Julianna Pena -140

Sara McMann +120

Khalil Rountree -300

Marcin Prachnio +250

Andrew Sanchez -179

Makhmud Muradov +148

Movsar Evloev -400

Nik Lentz +300

Zhalgas Zhumagulov -115

Amir Albazi -105

McGregor opened as a -175 betting favorite (bet $175 to win $100), while Poirier opened as a +150 underdog. It’s worth noting that since opening, McGregor has now been steamed up to his current 3-to-1 favorite status. As for the co-main event, Hooked opened at -160 but the line has since been brought down and is essentially even. The line may even flip by fight night.

Who are you betting on at UFC 257?