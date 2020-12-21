Conor McGregor reveals UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy is highest-selling PPV of 2020

UFC superstar Conor McGregor revealed that UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy has been confirmed as the highest-selling UFC pay-per-view of 2020.

Initially, it appeared that UFC 251: Usman vs. Masvidal was the highest-selling PPV at 1.3 million buys. However, McGregor posted a photo on his social media on Monday showing a letter from the UFC indicating that UFC 246 sold 1,353,429 PPVs, which means it would edge out the 1.3 million number that UFC 251 did. McGregor, ever the salesman, took to his Twitter to share the news that he and Cerrone are the highest-selling PPV of the year.

Congrats to the @ufc on a well fought 2020! The only sporting company on the planet to come through the entire year! Incredible! I am honoured to secure their highest PPV of the year with McGregor Vs Cerrone. Congrats Donald, and also on his double submission win last night. #No1

It should be noted that UFC 251: Usman vs. Masvidal may have sold more than the 1.3 million buys reported, as PPV numbers do trickle in over the course of time. However, right now it appears that UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy has slightly edged it as this year’s top-selling PPV. Perhaps the Usman or Masvidal camps will respond to McGregor’s claims.

McGregor also congratulated Cerrone on his wins at Submission Underground in his message, which was a nice touch from the Irishman. Of course, the McGregor name is why most people bought that PPV, but the fact Cerrone is such a veteran of the sport and a fan-favorite helped sell it, as well. It takes two to tango and the McGregor vs. Cerrone fight was on that fans wanted to see, resulting in this apparent record-setting buy number.

100% offence. 100% defence. Highest PPV. Highest gate. Fastest Main Event KO of the year. 2020. 40 seconds. Roll on 2021! #McGregorSportsAndEntertainment

How many pay-per-views do you think Conor McGregor and the UFC will sell for UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2?

This article appeared first on bjpenn.com on 12/21/2020.