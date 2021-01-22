Claressa Shields gives update on timeframe for PFL debut

Boxer-turned-MMA fighter Claressa Shields gave an update as to when she will be making her mixed martial arts debut with PFL.

Shields shocked many in the combat sports world when she decided to sign with the PFL over the UFC. She had been connected to the UFC for two years and had reportedly even been offered a chance to fight UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes in her UFC and MMA debut. However, Shields decided that PFL was the better opportunity for her to get her feet wet, and so she decided to take her talents to PFL instead of fighting in the UFC.

One of the top pound-for-pound women’s boxers in the world, Shields is the current WBC and WBO female light heavyweight champion and she takes on Marie-Eve Dicaire on March 5 in a big boxing match that was announced this week. But while Shields’ next fight will be in the boxing ring, don’t worry MMA fans, as Shields still plans on making her debut in the PFL in the summer.

Speaking to BoxingScene.com, Shields gave an update as to when she will be fighting for PFL. Shields says she’s planning on fighting in PFL in July, and she hopes to have one more MMA fight before the end of the year. Additionally, Shields said, she also hopes to have two boxing matches this year.

“It’s looking like my debut in MMA will be in the middle of June. So, this will be a busy year for me. I have the boxing match on March 5th, an MMA fight in June and I’m hoping to fight again somewhere around August, September, in a boxing match, and then again in MMA. So, two boxing matches and then two MMA fights throughout the year,” Shields said.

How excited are you to see Claressa Shields in PFL?