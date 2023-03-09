Dana White announces Power Slap has been extended for two more seasons, will take place on Fight Island

Dana White has announced Power Slap will continue for at least two more seasons.

On Saturday, Power Slap will have its season one finale at the UFC Apex and throughout the season, there have been mixed opinions. Many have been critical of it – including a former NSAC chairman, while some fighters have been vocal in their support of it.

However, White says the viewership has been strong and because of that, he has agreed to terms to extend Power Slap for two more seasons. Along with that, there will be multiple live Power Slap events throughout the air, including being on Fight Island.

“Deja vu, it’s like deja vu. Exactly like the UFC when we first started it, except more media is actually covering it than the UFC,” White said to Pat McAfee. “It doesn’t matter if it’s good or bad. These guys in the media have tried to kill this thing from day one and thank God. I love them all because they helped build this thing into the monster that it is today. A billion views just on TikTok in eight weeks, 38.5 million views a week on Instagram, we gave the international rights to Rumble, the episodes have done 11.5 million views and if you add YouTube, it’s at like 15 million. I could go on with stats all day long.

“This thing has been incredibly successful and I’ll announce this here with you guys, I’ve come to terms on a two-year deal for Slap with Rumble for the next two years to deliver two more (seasons) of the reality show, Power Slap, and eight live fights. I’m working on a deal right now to film season two on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi,” White continued.

As of right now, it’s uncertain what the next season of Power Slap will look like as if it will be all new contestants or some fighters brought back. But, what is clear is Power Slap is not going anywhere which Dana White is pleased about.

