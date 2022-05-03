Dana White admits he’s debating signing Jake Paul to the UFC: “I look at it sometimes, it’s intriguing”

UFC president Dana White admits he’s intrigued by the possibility of signing Jake Paul to the promotion.

The executive and the YouTuber-turned-boxer have had their arguments, to say the least. Paul has made his name in the combat sports world by calling out UFC fighters, and White. To his credit, he has knocked out two former UFC competitors, Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren.

However, Paul also hasn’t done much MMA training and only boxed five times. Despite that, he’s proclaimed that he will eventually fight in the UFC. Furthermore, he sees himself knocking out Conor McGregor in the future.

Dana White has repeatedly shot down Jake Paul fighting in the UFC until now. However, on The Pivot Podcast, the 52-year-old noted that he’s actually thinking about it. White admitted that the signing is actually quite intriguing.

White also noted that he’s done stuff in the past that he didn’t expect. Such as promoting Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather. He also admitted that he has done celebrity signings in the past, such as AEW wrestler CM Punk.

“At the end of the day, the kid wants to fight here. He doesn’t want to fight here because he doesn’t believe we pay guys. He wants to fight here because this is where the money is, regardless of what he says.”

Dana White continued, “I would never say never. I don’t know, I mean, I look at it sometimes. And it’s kind of intriguing, but it kind of goes against what I do. I really do bring the best of the best in. I’ve tried to do a couple of those celebrity things with some WWE guys. Some worked. Some didn’t. But I wouldn’t say no. I did Mayweather/McGregor when I said I would never do it.”

