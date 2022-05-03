Tony Ferguson says he’s gone back to his “wrestling roots” ahead of Michael Chandler fight: “I don’t want to lose again”

Tony Ferguson has made some big changes ahead of his UFC 274 fight against Michael Chandler.

Ferguson enters the bout on a three-fight losing streak and has decided to let his old university wrestling coach be a part of this camp. He says a big focus on the camp has been his wrestling as he’s going back to his roots to secure the win.

“I wasn’t able to perform to my best abilities during my training camps. I was more afraid of everybody else learning my trade and learning what I’ve got because I like that little bit of Mysterio,” Ferguson said on UFC Countdown. “I’ve been to the top, I’ve been to the bottom, but I don’t want to lose again. So, I’m going back to my wrestling roots. Brought back my old coach from Grand Valley State University, coach Dave Mills. Brought him back to kick my ass, it’s working really well, getting my legs back in shape, Chandler’s not going to know what to do.”

Since having his old wrestling coach be part of his camp, Ferguson says he knows he has turned the corner and Michael Chandler will be in trouble. Meanwhile, Ferguson’s wrestling coach says his pupil is one of the toughest wrestlers he has ever coached and is back working as hard as he did back in college.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

With that, Tony Ferguson has made it clear he plans to get back into the win column in a big way on Saturday night.

“Can’t go up to the wrestling chart and look after every f*****g match,” Ferguson since. “I used to do that, boss would be like ‘yo quit doing that, why are you worried (about) who you are going to wrestle next’. I’m going to go out there and get the f*****g job done because I don’t have to worry about that anymore. That’s a scary f*****g feeling for that guy. Chandler, you’re gonna have your hands full.”

What do you make of Tony Ferguson saying he has gone back to his wrestling roots?