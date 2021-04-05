Dan Hooker wants to fight Rafael dos Anjos next

UFC lightweight contender Dan Hooker is targeting a matchup against former champion Rafael dos Anjos the next time he steps into the Octagon.

Hooker hasn’t fought since January when he suffered a first-round KO loss to Michael Chandler at UFC 257. It was a tough loss for Hooker, who prior to that had lost a unanimous decision to Dustin Poirier in a 2020 “Fight of the Year” candidate. Prior to those two defeats, Hooker had won three straight fights including wins over Paul Felder, Al Iaquinta, and James Vick. Despite dropping his last two bouts, the Kiwi has proven time and time again that he’s one of the best lightweights in the world, and even though he hasn’t got his hand raised in over a year, he’s still a top-10 ranked lightweight in the UFC.

Speaking to John Hyun Ko of South China Morning Post, Hooker noted that he’s already looking at his next assignment. While his dream fight would be Justin Gaethje, he believes that “The Highlight” will likely be waiting for a top-five ranked opponent. If that’s the case, then Hooker is turning his attention to a matchup against dos Anjos, the former UFC lightweight champion who is coming off of a split decision win over Felder himself. With Dos Anjos ranked No. 7 in the UFC and Hooker ranked No. 8, this fight makes a lot of sense.

“That’s a fight I would like. That’s a former champion. Coming back beating [Paul] Felder. He did incredible in that fight. Behind Gaethje, (Dos Anjos) would be number one on my list,” Hooker said.

Both Hooker and dos Anjos have proven time and time again they are among the most exciting lightweights in the world. With both men in a similar position in the rankings, there is a very good chance the UFC will look to book this fight next if dos Anjos also wants it.

Do you want to see Dan Hooker fight Rafael dos Anjos next?