Logan Paul expresses interest in fighting his brother Jake: “It’d be the biggest combat sports PPV in history”

YouTube star Logan Paul has expressed some interest in fighting his brother Jake Paul in a future boxing fight.

The two brothers have both dipped their toes into the water within the context of professional boxing with Jake taking on Ben Askren later this month in what is expected to be a pretty big PPV event.

On the flip side, Logan will lock horns with the legendary Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition bout as the boxing landscape continues to get more and more bizarre.

During a recent interview with Access, Logan Paul spoke out about the possibility of him fighting his brother Jake somewhere down the road.

“I’m a showman, so is Jake, and we had a little rivalry on YouTube that has never been matched and I don’t believe it ever will,” Logan Paul said.

“Our diss tracks against each other have like 300 million views, it was like we were the two brothers that despised each other online. And I think we can probably make a similar wave if Jake and I ever fought each other.

“I’d go ahead and say Logan Paul versus Jake Paul would be one of the greatest, and biggest and highest grossing pay-per-view combat sports events of all time.”

The Paul brothers are the definition of controversial figures and as we look ahead to the immediate future, it doesn’t seem as if that trend is going to slow down. Both men are doing everything they can to really build their brands and with that comes the sort of global profile they desire.

The first hurdle, though, will be whether or not Jake Paul can overcome Ben Askren.

Will Logan Paul and Jake Paul ever fight one another inside the boxing ring? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, BJPENN Nation!