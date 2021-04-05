UFC offers Francis Ngannou a rematch with Derrick Lewis for June 12, ‘The Predator’ declines

The UFC has offered heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou a rematch with Derrick Lewis for June 12, but ‘The Predator’ has declined it.

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani reported on Monday that the UFC would like to add Ngannou vs. Lewis 2 to the UFC 263 pay-per-view card in June. This makes sense considering that card is a bit light on star power right now as the main event is a rematch between UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno. That’s a great fight but the promotion would be wise to add another big title fight to the card to beef it up, and it doesn’t get any beefier than Ngannou vs. Lewis. However, according to Helwani’s report, Ngannou is not interested in taking the fight at this time as the timing doesn’t necessarily work for him.

UFC has kicked the tires on Francis Ngannou x Derrick Lewis on June 12, sources say. However the timing doesn’t work for Ngannou (and I don’t blame him; he just won the belt). Bigger story here, IMO, is, at least for now, they don’t seem keen on waiting around for Jones. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 5, 2021

UFC has kicked the tires on Francis Ngannou x Derrick Lewis on June 12, sources say. However the timing doesn’t work for Ngannou (and I don’t blame him; he just won the belt). Bigger story here, IMO, is, at least for now, they don’t seem keen on waiting around for Jones.

Since 6/12, at least for now, doesn’t viable, do they revisit Jones? Maybe. But Lewis is ready, willing and able. Wouldn’t be surprised if they just try to book that rematch for sometime later in the summer/fall. Doesn’t look like they are willing to meet Jones’ price right now. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 5, 2021

Since 6/12, at least for now, doesn’t viable (for Ngannou), do they revisit Jones? Maybe. But Lewis is ready, willing and able. Wouldn’t be surprised if they just try to book that rematch for sometime later in the summer/fall. Doesn’t look like they are willing to meet Jones’ price right now.

UFC president Dana White first mentioned the possibility of a Ngannou vs. Lewis rematch after “The Predator” beat Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 last month, so it’s not a surprise that the promotion has officially offered him the fight, especially in the wake of Jon Jones’ public displeasure with the UFC. Jones reportedly told the UFC that $8 to $10 million is too low to fight Ngannou, and it appears as though the promotion is not ready to meet his demands.

Do you want to see Francis Ngannou vs. Derrick Lewis next or did Ngannou make the right call to turn down the fight and wait for better options?