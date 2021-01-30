Dan Hooker takes to social media for the first time since being KO’d by Michael Chandler

Dan Hooker has made his first social media appearance since suffering a brutal knockout loss to Michael Chandler at UFC 257.

Hooker (20-10 MMA) squared off with the former Bellator champion in the co-headliner of last weekend’s pay-per-view with hopes of spoiling Chandler’s Octagon debut.

Unfortunately for ‘The Hangman’, things did not go his way against Michael Chandler and he ultimately fell victim to a first round knockout. The setback served as Hooker’s second straight, as he had previously suffered a unanimous decision loss to Dustin Poirier.

Dan Hooker had left his gloves in the Octagon following his loss to Michael Chandler, leaving many to wonder if the New Zealand native was calling it a career.

While Hooker has yet to officially comment on his loss to Chandler, he did take to social media for the first time since the knockout on Saturday.

Good to see Dan Hooker is still alive and well pic.twitter.com/7j6SXCSZou — Chris Taylor (@CTaylor_96) January 30, 2021

As seen below, Dan Hooker is still in Abu Dhabi and appears to be helping out with Tai Tuivasa with his upcoming fight camp.

Apparently he’s still in Abu Dhabi watching Tai Tuivasa train for his upcoming bout pic.twitter.com/ZlavvkLkN3 — Chris Taylor (@CTaylor_96) January 30, 2021

Tai Tuivasa (10-3 MMA) was most recently seen in action at UFC 254, where he scored a thunderous first round knockout victory over Stefan Struve. That win snapped a three-fight losing skid for ‘Bam Bam’, as he had previously suffered defeats to Junior dos Santos, Blagoy Ivanov and Sergey Spivak respectively.

As for Dan Hooker, ‘The Hangman’ is still a perennial contender in the UFC’s lightweight division. Given his two most recent setbacks, a good opponent for Hooker’s next appearance could come in the form of Tony Ferguson, who is also in the midst of a two-fight losing skid.

Who would you like to see Dan Hooker fight in his next Octagon appearance following last weekend’s knockout loss to Michael Chandler at UFC 257? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!