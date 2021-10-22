Dan Hooker offers to go five rounds with Islam Makhachev at UFC 267

Dan Hooker has sensationally offered to take his fight against Islam Makhachev up to five rounds at UFC 267.

MMA fans were quick to praise Dan Hooker when, on short notice, he decided to take on the challenge of facing Islam Makhachev at UFC 267. It’s a risky move for “Hangman” but in many ways, it’s a win-win. If he gets his hand raised then he’s one step closer to the belt and if he loses, that’s what was expected to happen anyway.

Now, Hooker wants to up the stakes even further by going from three rounds to five.

Let's make it 5 rounds? 👊 — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) October 22, 2021

Some would suggest that the five round stipulation would favour Makhachev but either way, this is another savage move from a fighter who simply doesn’t know when to quit. The popular Kiwi was recently able to get the best of Nasrat Haqparast and given the fact that City Kickboxing is planning on moving from New Zealand to the United States, it seems as if we’re going to be seeing a lot more of him in the next few years.

Do you think the UFC will agree to this and do you believe Dan Hooker can win at UFC 267? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, BJPENN Nation!