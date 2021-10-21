Dan Hooker believes win over Islam Makhachev at UFC 267 puts him one win away from lightweight title shot

UFC lightweight contender Dan Hooker believes a win over Islam Makhachev at UFC 267 will put him one win away from a lightweight title shot.

Hooker took the fight against Makhachev on short notice after former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos was forced to withdraw due to an injury. It’s a risky fight for Hooker, who will have to go to Abu Dhabi and fight one of the best lightweights in the world with less notice than ideal. But for Hooker, it’s a risk that is well worth the reward, because he knows that if he beats Makhachev, he would inch one step closer to the title shot at 155.

Speaking to reporters in Las Vegas, Hooker explained why this fight against Makhachev is so important for his career. As far as “The Hangman” goes, if he is able to get past Makhachev, he would only be one more win away from getting a title shot at 155lbs. In fact, there is even a scenario in which Hooker believes that he could actually be next in line for the title shot at 155lbs. Either way, he knows he has to go in and beat Makhachev.

“Without a doubt, (with a win), you put yourself in that title picture. You’re like one in a two-man conversation. It’s here after this fight and then it’s the (Justin) Gaethje-(Michael) Chandler winner. It’s like, how the title fight plays out, it’s like, well, if Oliveira wins and Chandler wins then do we really want to see that again? A lot of different things can happen. But yeah, you’re one of two guys that could get a title shot from this. Of course, it’s a very real possibility,” Hooker said (via MMAjunkie).

