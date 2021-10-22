Jan Blachowicz on the struggles of UFC light heavyweight Johnny Walker: “Something bad happened with him”

UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz has spoken about what he believes has gone wrong with Johnny Walker.

For a while it seemed as if Walker was going to be the next big thing at 205 pounds but after losing three of his last four, many fans and pundits are having to reassess where he stands in the division.

That includes Jan Blachowicz who, in a recent interview, admitted he wasn’t sure what happened to the 29-year-old.

“Something happened for sure,” Blachowicz said. “He’s not the crazy fighter like in the beginning. I don’t know why. Maybe something happened with age. But maybe he’ll find this crazy [Johnny Walker] inside him again and start doing (it). But I don’t know.”

It’s unlikely that we’ll see Blachowicz squaring off against Walker anytime soon but if it ever did happen, Walker would need to summon that insanity inside of him – as he would have to against many of the top 15.

