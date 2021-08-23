Dan Hooker explains why he isn’t fighting “dumbass” Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 266

UFC lightweight contender Dan Hooker explained why he isn’t fighting “dumbass” Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 266 despite rumblings of a fight.

Hooker takes on Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 266, which is set for September 25 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. While he is a good fighter in his own right, Haqparast is an unranked fighter at 155lbs, while Tsarukyan is at least ranked No. 15. Hooker is ranked No. 8 in the UFC, so it is understandable why he wanted to fight someone who was ranked, but he ended up accepting the fight with Haqparast because he wants to scrap.

Speaking to Submission Radio in a recent interview, Hooker explained why he isn’t fighting Tsarukyan, who was recently booked to fight Christos Giagos a week earlier.

“Dumbass. (We aren’t fighting) because he’s a dumbass. I argue exclusively for physical confrontation. If you ever see me standing across from someone arguing with them, it’s for one reason and one reason only, for physical confrontation,” Hooker said (h/t Middle Easy). “This dumbass picks an argument with me, we get all the way to the end of the argument, and then I find out a week later that he’s already got a fight. Absolute dumbass. If you’re already booked, why argue? Why try to challenge me when I’m looking for a fight and you already have a fight?”

Hooker continued to rant about Tsarukyan, making clear his disdain for the Georgian.

“Sh*t for brains. The kid’s got sh*t for brains,” Hooker added. “He’s a dumbass and he’s got sh*t for brains. That’s all I have to say about that. Anyone can put their hand on their heart and tell me that I’m scared of Arman whatever his name is. I’ve never even seen the kid fight before. I would walk right though him. You’re kidding yourself. If he truly believes that, he’s living in a delusion.”

Do you want to see Dan Hooker fight Arman Tsarukyan next if both fighters win their next fights?