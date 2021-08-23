Paddy Pimblett calls for future fight against Conor McGregor at Anfield Stadium

New UFC fighter Paddy Pimblett called for a future fight against promotional superstar Conor McGregor at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool.

Pimblett, a native of Liverpool himself, makes his UFC debut on September 4 when he takes on Luigi Vendramini in a lightweight contest. Pimblett, a former Cage Warriors champion, signed with the UFC earlier this year and his debut is highly-anticipaed. While he still has to step into the Octagon and beat Vendramini before he makes any sort of callouts, it’s clear that Pimblett is already looking far ahead, and wants to fight Ireland’s McGregor.

Speaking to Submission Radio in a recent interview, Pimbeltt said that in the future, he would like to fight McGregor at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool (h/t LowKickMMA).

“I’ll be honest, it’s the one who tarnished his own legacy (Conor McGregor). An Irishman versus a Scouser. I feel like that would be f*ckin rowdy. That would be next level. It would be ridiculous, to be honest,” Pimblett said. “(Conor McGregor) is a money type of guy. And fighting an Anfield in front of like 60-70,000 people is where the money’s at. So, that’s why I could see that happening. But anyone. It doesn’t matter. Like, I’m going to be that big of a star that you could f*cking put me in there against a hobo and I’d fill it out.”

As far as Pimblett goes, McGregor is not the same fighter that he once used to be.

“I still say to this day, lad, get me in there with Conor McGregor and I’ll submit him in two or three rounds,” Pimblett said. “If he wouldn’t have ever come back. If he would have retired after beating Eddie Alvarez you could probably have him in your top 10, you know what I mean? You probably could. But I don’t know where it happens now. Like, top 15, top 20, maybe? He’s half tarnished it.”

Do you think we will see Paddy Pimblett fight Conor McGregor in the UFC one day?