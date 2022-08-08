Dan Hooker explains why he called out Tony Ferguson for a fight at UFC 281: “A win for either one of us puts the other one right back in the mix”

Dan Hooker is explaining why he called out Tony Ferguson for a fight at UFC 281.

Dan Hooker (21-12 MMA) has only one win in his last five fights. The latest loss coming this past March against Arnold Allen (18-1 MMA) in their featherweight bout.

Tony Ferguson (25-7 MMA) has lost 4 in a row, the latest defeat was against Michael Chandler (23-7 MMA) at UFC 274 in May of this year.

In a video posted to ‘Twitter‘ courtesy of ‘Submission Radio’, Dan Hooker had this to say about the call-out of Tony Ferguson:

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“@danthehangman is “sick of waiting”, wants Tony Ferguson at #UFC281: “Only one can continue, only one can keep going forward. But that’s a big fight, Tony’s a big fight. A win for either one of us puts the other one right back in the mix, right? And that’s where you want to be.”

.@danthehangman is “sick of waiting”, wants Tony Ferguson at #UFC281: “Only one can continue, only one can keep going forward. But that’s a big fight, Tony’s a big fight. A win for either one of us puts the other one right back in the mix, right? And that’s where you want to be” pic.twitter.com/bBQQZYnBqS — Submission Radio (@SubmissionRadio) August 7, 2022

Dan Hooker continued to discuss a match-up with Ferguson saying:

“I’m sick of training, I want to go into a fight camp, I want to fight, and it’s just that time. Tony Ferguson is the fight that they’re interested in. I think that fight makes a lot of sense. We’re both in similar positions and I think that fight makes sense.“

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Concluding ‘The Hangman’ said:

“My management wants that fight, I think the fans want that fight. And so how do you pick a fight? You tell someone you’re gonna smash their face in. And if they agree, they agree. Those are fighting words. If you want to pick a fight, you gotta use fighting words. Smash ya face in, premium quality fighting words. Can’t be ignored. Now your honor’s at stake. If you ignore that, now your honor is at stake, my friend.”

UFC 281 takes place on Saturday, November 12th at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Would you like to see Dan Hooker and Tony Ferguson battle it out at UFC 281? Who do you think would come out the victor?

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!