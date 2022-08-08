Aljamain Sterling questions the “patronizing” smirk that referee Dan Miragliotta carries in the Octagon

Aljamain Sterling is questioning the ‘patronizing’ smirk that referee Dan Miragliotta carries in the Octagon.

Dan Miragliotta, 58, is perhaps one of the most known referees in MMA history. Miragliotta began his career as a referee in 2007 and has a reputation of being one of the most reputable officials in the sport.

Aljamain Sterling however is apparently not a fan of Miragliotta, even though has has never actually reffed one of the UFC bantamweight champion’s fights.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Sterling had this to say about Miragliotta (h/t MMANews):

“If you look at (Miragliotta), when he’s refereeing he’s always got this, like, smirk that kind of seems, like, I don’t want to say condescending, but it’s almost, like, patronizing. I don’t know, I don’t know. I just feel like that smirk… I just don’t like he always has on this… Like, he’ll stop the fight and he’s kind of like ‘Yeah, buddy you got f**ked up.”





Aljamain Sterling (21-3 MMA) can boast 7 wins in a row, his latest victory against Petr Yan (16-3 MMA) in April of this year at UFC 273.

The 33 year old ‘Funk Master’ is preparing for his upcoming fight against T.J. Dillashaw (17-4 MMA) on Saturday, October 22nd, at UFC 280 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

Dillashaw has won 5 of his last 6 fights, the most recent win was against Cory Sandhagen (14-4 MMA) in July of 2021.

Have you taken notice of the ‘smirk’ that Miragliotta has when referring a fight? Do you agree with Aljamain Sterling that he comes across as ‘patronizing’?

