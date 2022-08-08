Cesar Gracie reveals Nick Diaz competed with two ruptured discs in his neck against Robbie Lawler at UFC 266: “He just didn’t have any strength”

Cesar Gracie has revealed that Nick Diaz competed with two ruptured discs in his neck against Robbie Lawler at UFC 266.

It was Nick Diaz (26-10 MMA) vs Robbie Lawler (29-16 MMA) back in September of 2021 in the middleweight match-up. Lawler was the victor via TKO at 44 seconds of the third round.

‘Submission Radio’ took to ‘Twitter‘ with the following video from Diaz’s coach Cesar Gracie:

.@CesarGracieBJJ reveals Nick Diaz "had to" fight Robbie Lawler because “the commission in Vegas was still demanding their money": “Nick, he had his back on the wall. And it was one of those unfortunate things where he had to fight, and that's it” 🎥: https://t.co/RL61NTFcz2 pic.twitter.com/dLGbOJCcPk — Submission Radio (@SubmissionRadio) August 8, 2022

“He was having numbness of the hands. That’s why he didn’t make 170. He fought at 185, is cause it was impossible to train. He just didn’t have any strength.”

In a separate tweet it was revealed by Cesar Gracie that Nick Diaz “had to fight” Robbie Lawler because the commission was still demanding their money:

Gracie told ‘Submission Radio’:

“So Nick, he went into that fight and his neck was pretty messed up. Robbie’s a great, tough fighter and everything. And, Nick was doing great. And then you kind of see Nick kind of just kind of fading as the fight wore on. So, Nick had an operation very recently here seven weeks ago. So, two of the discs had ruptured in his neck before the fight. So, he was having numbness of the hands. That’s why he didn’t make 170. He fought at 185, is cause it was impossible to train. He just didn’t have any strength. He didn’t have what you’re used to, the Nick Diaz, you know, he didn’t have it.”

Continuing Gracie said is was all about the money for Nick Diaz:

“Nick had to pretty much take that fight. There was a lot of things weighing in on him. What people don’t know is that the commission in Vegas was still demanding their money from, remember the marijuana test that we didn’t pass? … They said ‘you still owe us that $75,000’. I think it was some insane amount. You know, it was like ‘what? You still have to pay it? Even though it’s legal now?’ When that happened, it wasn’t, and we want to, and so we gotta. ‘You’re gonna have to deduct it from your fight purse.’ And Nick really hadn’t signed the best contract in the world. And so what happened was, they said, we’ll pay you more money, but you have to fight this fight here, and on this date. It was a thing. It was like, if you don’t take that fight, you’re almost gonna fight for free, you know, by the time (you pay taxes and the fine).”

“Obviously, people know, that’s not a secret, he had some tax issues in the past. He had to pay that fine, which, you know, it was just, you had to do it. It was like, well, Nick, he had his back on the wall. And it was one of those unfortunate things where he had to fight, and that’s it. And that’s what happened. It was one of those things in life and, and he manned up and he did it. He did it.”

Concluding Gracie gave an update on Nick Diaz’s current status saying:

“So, we finally were able to go and he got an operation and he put the titanium discs in his neck. So, he’s feeling great from that right now. And it’s like we’re getting the old Nick back, which is really good. So, now that that’s happened, we’re waiting for the doctors. He’s got another appointment I think next month. And then he should be cleared to start his hard training again. Because right now he can only run and hit the pads and everything. But he definitely wants to fight. And the UFC, I’ve been in contact with them, they just actually called me the other day asking about Nick, and there’s some pretty cool fight options that are in front of us…”

“He does enjoy competing, he does enjoy being a martial artist. And if he can do things on his terms like that, then he loves it. And so that’s where he’s at. And so he does wanna fight again. He feels like, especially now, I think he feels like he has something to prove. For me, I don’t care if he ever fights again. Because he’s an amazing teacher, there’s all kind of stuff that he can do. But he wants to do it for him. So, that’s where we’re at.”

Would you like to see Nick Diaz back in the Octagon soon? Who would you like to see him fight next?

