Former UFC heavyweight Todd Duffee signs with KSW, set to challenge heavyweight champion Phil De Fries at KSW 79

Former UFC heavyweight Todd Duffee has signed with one of the premiere mixed martial arts organizations in Europe, KSW.

Duffee revealed the news on Wednesday’s showing of ‘The MMA Hour‘. Despite making his debut, the promotion quickly confirmed that he would challenge their heavyweight champion Phil De Fries at KSW 79 on Feb. 25 in Liberec, Czech Republic.

Todd Duffee set to face Phil De Fries at KSW 79

🚨 IT. IS. OFFICIAL!!! 🚨 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗶𝗻 𝗘𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁 🤩 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵

🏆 KSW Heavyweight Title Fight 🏆

👑 Phil De Fries vs. Todd Duffee 🇺🇸#KSW79 | February 25 | Liberec 🇨🇿 pic.twitter.com/F7iSRrxSX4 — KSW (@KSW_MMA) January 25, 2023

The upcoming title fight marks Duffee’s first competitive outing in over three years. The 37-year-old’s last bout occurred in September 2019, which saw him endure a no-contest against Jeff Hughes caused by an accidental eye poke at UFC Fight Night 158. Duffee had two separate stints under the UFC and suffered several long periods of inactivity due to injuries and problems outside of the octagon.

De Fries, the man at the top of KSW’s heavyweight division, has held the belt since 2018, and on Feb.25, he looks to make his eighth consecutive title defense. Boasting a 10-fight winning streak, the Brit will be eager to seek revenge over Duffee, who previously scored a first-round TKO win against him 11 years ago at UFC 155.

Returning to that evening in 2012, De Fries jokingly told his Twitter followers he would put on a fight in the pairs second clash.

I'll actually fight back this time 💣 https://t.co/GossraHMMP — philip de fries (@phildefriesmma) January 25, 2023

“I’ll actually fight back this time.” De Fries quoted the fight announcement posted by KSW.

Even with having a frustrating two stints inside the UFC, Duffee still has his name in the history books after earning the third-fastest knockout in UFC heavyweight history after flattening Tim Hague in seven seconds.

Todd Duffee vs. Phil De Fries will go down at KSW 79 and take place at the Home Credit Arena in Liberec, Czech Republic, on Feb.25.

How do you predict the fight with Todd Duffee and Phill De Fries unfolds? Let us know in the comments!