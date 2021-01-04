Dan Henderson serves up a nasty low kick for his daughter’s boyfriend on New Year’s Eve

MMA legend Dan Henderson gave his daughter’s boyfriend a gift he won’t forget on New Year’s Eve – a swift low kick to the knee.

Henderson hasn’t been seen inside the Octagon since back at UFC 204 when he failed to beat rival Michael Bisping for the UFC Middleweight Championship in October 2016.

Henderson is so often regarded as a real fan favorite within the mixed martial arts sphere, but we can’t imagine his daughter’s partner is going to feel the same way after the following footage was released for the world to see.

Dan Henderson was giving out leg kicks on New Years Eve pic.twitter.com/cR1XYz3O1F — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) January 1, 2021

As you can see from the footage, the boyfriend’s expression changes pretty quickly when he shifts from confident to agonizing pain upon Henderson striking him in the back of the knee.

The 50-year-old veteran was asked about a potential return to MMA just a few months after his aforementioned loss to Bisping, but as you can probably tell by his answer, he was never really considering a comeback – even if the result did bother him.

“Obviously it’s a little frustrating and bums me out,” Henderson told MMA Fighting after coming up short to Michael Bisping in his final fight. “It leaves a bad taste in my mouth with how I went out. I felt that I should have won that fight and retired as champion. I don’t dwell on things like that. I don’t wake up in the morning thinking that I got f*cked. But it’s a little frustrating. I don’t think a day goes by where somebody doesn’t bring it up, unfortunately. It was what it was. I can move on, but I felt that I beat him up and he didn’t do anything to me, so why should he have won?

“No, I don’t have any itch,” Henderson added. “It was enough time, 20 years of doing it (MMA). If I had the itch, I’d go to the gym, spar with my guys, and I’ll be dead for the rest of the day. And that will get rid of the itch.”

Do you think Dan Henderson would still be able to knock some members of the middleweight division out in 2021?