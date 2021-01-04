Video | Mike Perry “acts out”, spills his own blood

A disturbing video of Mike Perry surfaced on social media this evening showcasing the UFC welterweight spilling his own blood.

‘Platinum’ had made headlines earlier today when he warned fight fans against approaching him in 2021.

“I’m not free, I don’t have time, I don’t wanna talk , don’t care what you have to say, I’m not taking a picture, don’t ask how I’m doing, please leave me alone unless you want to give me money then just give it to me and then you can ask your question.”

Mike Perry continued:

“I don’t care, the fans suck, people suck , they crowd your space , they talk trash behind your back, they offer nothing but a waste of time, I like to be left alone with my little family and that’s all I want. I’m just tweeting these to tell y’all to mind your manners.”

Things went from bad to worse for ‘Platinum’ this evening, as the UFC veteran released the following disturbing video on his Instagram Live feed.

This man has lost it 💀 pic.twitter.com/fwVqEmvCUy — Zachary Wooten (@thewoo205) January 4, 2021

Mike Perry would late take to Twitter with the following message:

No matter what I do it’s never enough. So I act out. Happy to spill my own blood. — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) January 4, 2021

“No matter what I do it’s never enough. So I act out. Happy to spill my own blood.”

Mike Perry is clearly not in a good state of mental being so hopefully a friend or family member can intervene.

‘Platinum’ is also about to have his first child with girlfriend Latory Gonzalez, so the timing couldn’t be worse.

Perry has gone just 1-3 over his past four Octagon appearances, his latest effort resulting in a unanimous decision loss to Tim Means at UFC 255. The Florida native has gone 7-7 during his five years with the promotion.

