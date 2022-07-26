Dan Hardy slams the UFC for booking Nate Diaz against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279: “Someone should start thinking about pressing charges”

Dan Hardy is slamming the UFC for booking Nate Diaz against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279.

It will be Nate Diaz (20-13 MMA) vs Khamzat Chimaev (11-0 MMA) at UFC 279 on Saturday, September 10th at the T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas.

Diaz has been asking Dana White and the UFC to make him a fight and they now have, it will be his last fight in his current contract.

Dan Hardy, 40, (25-10 MMA) was terminated by the UFC back in 2021, but has taken time out to reflect on a Diaz vs Chimaev cage match.

In speaking on ‘The MMA Hour‘, Dan Hardy spoke with Ariel Helwani about subject fight:

“It feels like we’re getting to the point where someone should start thinking about pressing charges. It doesn’t feel like a fair fight. It feels like a very, very cruel thing to do to someone that is a legitimate legend. Because they’ve spoken out against the organization, they’re going to get executed live on TV. That’s kind of how it feels, and it makes me feel uncomfortable to think that’s the way it’s going to go down.”

Continuing Hardy said:

“I hope, desperately hope, that Nate at least comes through it alright, but after watching what Khamzat did to Rhys McKee and to John Phillips — yes, of course, Nate’s got good jiu-jitsu, but there comes a point where jiu-jitsu is nullified by good wrestling. It happened in the early days of the UFC, and it would happen against Nate if it hits the floor. I think he gets nullified and I think he gets beaten up horrendously from the top position. I think it’s going to be uncomfortable to watch, and I think it’s going to leave the UFC in a very, very bad light.”

Dan Hardy shared his hope that Nate Diaz comes through the fight OK:

“I just hope Nate comes through it alright, because I think he’s got good opportunities outside the UFC. It’s just a shame that they’re going to do this assassination attempt on him before he leaves.”

Hardy also shared that he’s a fan of Chimaev, but spoke to him being on the rise and Diaz on the way out:

“I love Khamzat Chimaev – I just think they’re in different positions right now. He’s on the rise, and Diaz is a legend that is on his way out. It’s just a fight that shouldn’t be happening. But of course, if Nate pulls it off it would be the most Diaz thing to do in the world, and he’ll walk off into the sunset with a smile on his face.”

“I think I said what I needed to about it. I just feel very unfortunate that it’s happening, and that we can’t celebrate these fighters when they’re coming to the end of their career. But it’s the UFC’s style, isn’t it? If they decide they’re parting ways with you, they try to damage you in every way possible. Unfortunately, if you’re a fighter and they want to damage you, they can actually physically do it, which is a shame.”

Will you be watching UFC 279? Do you agree with Hardy that Nate Diaz could get ‘nullified’ in the Octagon?

