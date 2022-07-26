Sean O’Malley claims Aljamain Sterling will owe him ‘like 50 percent’ of his pay-per-view money from UFC 280.

It was recently announced that a bantamweight title co-main event between Aljamain Sterling (21-3 MMA) and T. J. Dillashaw (17-4 MMA) will be featured at UFC 280 on Saturday October 22nd at the Etihad Arena Abu Dhabi. Also on the ticket will be a bantamweight bout between Sean O’Malley (15-1 MMA) and Petr Yan (16-3 MMA).

‘Sugar’ is lamenting the fact that Aljo will get pay-per-view points because he’s defending the belt and O’Malley is looking to get in on some of that action.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, O’Malley said (h/t MMAFighting):

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“I think this is going to be the first time Aljo gets pay-per-view points, because he’s defending his belt, which is absolutely f*****. He owes me like 50 percent of those. The UFC basically said when they announced my fight, they’ve seen the interaction and engagement of social and everything, the thing just went boom (gestures straight up). My fight is the most hyped fight on that card. I’m not taking anything away from Charles vs. Islam, that’s going to be a sick fight, but me vs. Petr? It’s just such an interesting fight.”

Sean O’Malley went on to talk about his chances against Petr Yan:

“No one else in the Top-10 — everyone was booked. I came out of that fight telling the UFC I want to fight and they were like, ‘Alright, Petr’s the only one.’ Petr said if you win, call me out and we’ll make it happen. Petr wanted it, I wanted it, the UFC’s not going to not make that f****** fight. That fight’s happening. I go out there and faceplant Petr in Abu Dhabi, I’m a superstar. That’s what it is.”

Continuing O’Malley had this to say about the opportunity:

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“I’m excited about the opportunity. I believe I will show my best skillset against someone that will bring it out of me, like Petr. I think I will rise to the occasion, because I haven’t gotten to show what I’m really f****** capable of because I haven’t fought guys that have brought it out of me.”

“So yeah, I’m excited about this. I think a lot of people are going to be obviously excited and surprised.”

Will you be watching UFC 280? Who will you be betting on for the win between Sean O’Malley and Petr Yan?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below