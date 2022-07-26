Undefeated flyweight Muhammad Mokaev says he’s open to fighting Paddy Pimblett at featherweight: “I’d do whatever I want to him”

Undefeated flyweight Muhammad Mokaev says he’s open to fighting Paddy Pimblett.

Muhammad Mokaev (8-0 MMA) is just coming off a victory against Charles Johnson (11-3 MMA) this past weekend, Saturday July 23rd.

‘The Punisher’ claims he would have no problem getting into the Octagon with Paddy Pimblett (19-3 MMA) who also won this past weekend defeating Jordan Leavitt (10-2 MMA) in a lightweight bout.

In speaking on ‘The MMA Hour’, Mokaev had this to say about a fight with Paddy ‘The Baddy’:

“I saw him at breakfast after the fight. The guy’s eyes, they don’t have the same energy like when he talks in a microphone. He doesn’t have the same energy. I would fight him at 145. If the UFC makes this fight, I will fight him at 145. I won’t cut any weight. People (might not) believe me, but I’ll do whatever I’d want to him.”

“I walk around at 155. I went to the fight, to my (flyweight fight) as a 145-pounder. If (Jordan Leavitt) took him down this weekend, he’d lose 10-8 (to me), I don’t know what I’d do to him.”

Mokaev, made no bones about claiming his dislike for Pimblett saying (h/t MMAFighting):

“I don’t like this guy. I don’t want to talk about him too much, because in 2019 he said on Twitter (about me) that, ‘This guy shouldn’t represent England, because he wasn’t born here. He shouldn’t lift the British flag, he was not born here.”

“He talked bad about Georgian people, he talked bad about immigrants and not being welcoming in the U.K., and stuff like this. And people support this bulls*** guy? This is wrong.”

Finishing Mokaev said:

“My coach, my team, nobody likes this guy, because he (says) too much about nationality, race and all these things – that’s low mentality. It’s low mentality when that’s all you have to say about somebody.”

Would you like to see Mokaev vs Pimblett?

