Gilbert Burns reveals plans to return at UFC 283 in Brazil, hopefully against Jorge Masvidal: “Everything is pointing in that direction”

UFC welterweight contender Gilbert Burns still has his sights set on Jorge Masvidal.

‘Durinho’ has been out of action since his showdown with Khamzat Chimaev in April. On that outing, both men went back and forth for 15 minutes. At the end of the ‘Fight of the Year’ contender, ‘Borz’ claimed the win by unanimous decision.

Since that time, the Brazilian has been out of the cage. However, it’s not for a lack of trying. In the weeks following the loss, Burns called for fights against Nick or Nate Diaz, as well as a clash with Jorge Masvidal.

For his part, ‘Gamebred’ seemed down for the fight in the summer. Despite both men seeming open for the matchup, the fight never came to fruition. According to Burns, the fight was being targeted for UFC 282 in December, but now has a new target date.

Gilbert Burns has now revealed that a showdown with Jorge Masvidal is likely for UFC 283 in Brazil. The card will be the promotion’s first trip to Brazil in over two years, and it appears they want to make it a big one.

The former title challenger appeared on Audacy’s AM 560 Sports WQAM- Miami’s The Tobin and Leroy Show as a guest recently. There, Burns confirmed that he will return on the January card. While his opponent hasn’t been confirmed, it’s looking like it will be Masvidal.

“Was supposed to be December 10. There is like a lot of talks to be against Jorge Masvidal in December 10, Vegas, but I just got a notice from the UFC last week that they’re going to push me to the Brazil card,” he said in the interview. “They have Brazil, January 21. So they want me on that card. I think it’s gonna be against Masvidal is nothing, nothing final yet, but that’s what everything’s pointing to that direction. And I hope that’s true. You know?”

He concluded, “So, January 21. I’m back in Brazil, Rio.” (h/t MMA News)

