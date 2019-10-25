Dan Hardy ranks the 10 baddest motherf***ers in UFC history

Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal were expected to battle for the UFC’s first and only BMF title at UFC 244, scheduled for November 2 in New York. Regrettably, Diaz has had a run-in with the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), which has cast doubt on this main event contest.

While this bout is now in jeopardy, former UFC welterweight contender Dan Hardy — a notable BMF in his own right — has decided to rank the 10 baddest motherf**kers in UFC history.

See it below (via BT Sport)

Here’s Hardy’s list:

Nick and Nate Diaz Jorge Masvidal Wanderlei Silva Robbie Lawler Joanna Jedrzejczyk Donald Cerrone BJ Penn Tito Ortiz Jon Jones Mike Perry

You’ve probably noticed there are several welterweights on that list. Robbie Lawler and Mike Perry both compete in the division, while Donald Cerrone has done so extensively in the past. It’s conceivable that any of these men could get the call to fight Masvidal should Nate Diaz be unable to compete on November 2.

Here’s how Diaz explained the reason for his potential withdrawal from the event:

“I’m not gonna make it out to NYC for fight week next week because they say I tested with elevated levels that they say might be from some tainted supplements.” Diaz wrote in a statement on social media. “I call false on that cause I only take Whole Food or natural food supplements. I don’t even eat meat!

“So until UFC, USADA or whoever is F**KING with me fixes it, I won’t be competing. I’m not gonna play their game and try and hide it or keep quiet, as they suggested. I’m not going to have my name tainted as a cheater like these other mothef**kers who keep quiet until after the fight so they can get paid. Fuck*ng cheaters.

“I don’t give a f*ck about some money over my dignity and my legacy.” Diaz concluded. “I’m not staying quiet and figuring it out after the fight. That’s cheating. So fight game, I’ll see you when I see you. The realest baddest mother f**ker in the game.”

What do you think of Dan Hardy’s list of the top-10 BMF fighters?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/25/2019.