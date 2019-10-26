Bellator 231 Results and Highlights

Frank Mir and Roy Nelson are looking to snap their respective losing streaks in the main event of Bellator 231. Tonight’s event headliner will serve as a rematch, as Mir and Nelson first collided in 2011, with the former UFC champion emerging victorious.

Since their fight in the UFC, both fighters have had mixed results, especially as of late.

Frank Mir (18-13) is on a four-fight losing streak and is 2-8 in his last 10. He is also searching for his first Bellator win after losing by TKO to Fedor Emelianenko and Javy Ayala. His last win was a knockout over Todd Duffee in 2015.

Roy Nelson (23-17) is on a three-fight losing streak but is 3-7 in his last 10 fights. He is also just 1-3 in Bellator with his lone win being a decision win over Ayala. In his most recent fight, “Big Country” lost to Mirko Cro Cop by unanimous decision and before that was knocked out by Sergei Kharitonov.

The co-main event sees the return of Phil Davis against RIZIN FF veteran Karl Albrektsson.

Phil Davis (20-5 and one no-contest) returned to the win column last time out as he beat Liam McGeary by TKO. Before that, he lost by split-decision to Vadim Nemkov. So far in Bellator, “Mr. Wonderful” is 7-2 with his only other loss being to Ryan Bader. He is also the former Bellator light heavyweight champion but lost his belt in the next fight to Bader.

Karl Albrektsson (9-2) is riding a three-fight winning streak where he has most recently been competing in RIZIN. He has a notable win over Vadim Nemkov while his only two losses are to Valentin Moldavsky and RIZIN light heavyweight champion, Jiri Prochazka.

Bellator 231 also features Jake Hager’s third fight in Bellator as he takes on Anthony Garrett. While former Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, champion, and Hall of Famer, Bec Rawlings makes her return to MMA as she takes on Ilara Joanne. The other main card fight is Ed Ruth vs. Jason Jackson at welterweight.

Bellator 231 live results and highlights (main card only):

Frank Mir vs. Roy Nelson

Phil Davis vs. Karl Albrektsson

Ed Ruth vs. Jason Jackson

Bec Rawlings vs. Ilara Joanne

Jake Hager vs. Anthony Garrett — ruled a no-contest (accidental groin strike)

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/25/2019.