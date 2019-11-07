Dan Hardy pens lengthy apology to Johnny Walker following UFC 244

UFC commentator Dan Hardy has issued an apology to UFC light heavyweight contender Johnny Walker in the wake of UFC 244 this past weekend.

At the Madison Square Garden spectacular, Walker was defeated via TKO in the first round of his high stakes clash with Corey Anderson. It served as a big setback for the Brazilian star in his push to one day challenge for the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship.

One of the biggest stories coming out of the fight, aside from Anderson’s antics, was Dan Hardy’s comments that seemed to suggest Walker had been taunting and trash-talking his opponent before they walked out to the Octagon.

Now, Hardy has gone back on those claims.

“To Johnny Walker, and anyone else that was upset with the comments I made regarding the taunting backstage. After seeing the tension between the two fighters before they walked out, the reaction from Corey after the fight, as well as a conversation with members of the corner team, it was my understanding that mind games had been played. If I am incorrect, then I apologize. I didn’t say it as a negative characteristic of Johnny’s, but a part of the game, and the story around the fight. Those of you that remember me as a fighter will know that I loved a bit of trash-talking.In the unique atmosphere backstage, there was ample opportunity for fighters to interact before walking out. I was under the impression that something had taken place. It wasn’t my intention to pass on incorrect information. I’m sure Johnny isn’t the kind of fighter to taunt his opponents, and (I) apologize for giving you that impression.” – Dan Hardy on Twitter.

Hardy has often been viewed as one of the nicest guys in the mixed martial arts world, and it certainly seems as if this issue will now be put to rest as all parties move on to what’s next.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/6/2019.